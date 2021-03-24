The Virtuoso (2021) -- S: Anson Mount, Anthony Hopkins
#1
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,694
Received 739 Likes on 547 Posts
Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar® winner Anthony Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the towns rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.
This comes out April 30th in limited theaters and on demand.
