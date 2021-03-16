DVD Talk Forum

Batman: Dying is Easy- (2021 Fan Film)

Batman: Dying is Easy- (2021 Fan Film)

   
03-16-21, 04:17 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,295
Received 331 Likes on 260 Posts
Batman: Dying is Easy- (2021 Fan Film)
So this released last week and is pretty good. Its about twenty minutes long without the credits. Id love to see a Batman series like this or movies like this that have more comic vibes instead of the realistic approach.

Some aspects arent the best such as the Batmobile, but there are a lot of cool parts. It has a feel of the Arkham games, but also definitely has a lot of comic inspired elements.

