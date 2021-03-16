Batman: Dying is Easy- (2021 Fan Film)
So this released last week and is pretty good. Its about twenty minutes long without the credits. Id love to see a Batman series like this or movies like this that have more comic vibes instead of the realistic approach.
Some aspects arent the best such as the Batmobile, but there are a lot of cool parts. It has a feel of the Arkham games, but also definitely has a lot of comic inspired elements.
