Chasing Amy. Is it any good?

   
03-14-21, 06:03 PM
Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Chasing Amy. Is it any good? Ive seen the other Jay and Silent Bob movies except for that Chasing Amy movie.

Is Chasing Amy any good and are Jay and Bob in the movie much or just one scene?
03-14-21, 06:04 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Yeah
03-14-21, 06:07 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
It probably seems pretty homophobic in 2021, but I liked it when it first came out. Sorry for the unavoidable pun.
03-14-21, 06:26 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Yes it is great. And no it does not seem homophobic at all for fucks sake...
03-14-21, 06:30 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
yes, good movie.
03-14-21, 06:51 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Great movie, but the ending fizzles a bit.
03-14-21, 07:11 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Good movie. The acting isnt great and its not a comedy like the other Jay and Silent Bob movies but its one Smiths better efforts.

Of course, I havent seen it for 20 years so it might not hold up.
03-14-21, 07:15 PM
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Originally Posted by d2cheer View Post
Yes it is great. And no it does not seem homophobic at all for fucks sake...
It is great. But you can’t say it isn’t homophobic at all. It is supposed to be and is a part of the narrative. Banky and Holden both start as homophobic to varying degrees.
