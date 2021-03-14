Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Chasing Amy. Is it any good? Ive seen the other Jay and Silent Bob movies except for that Chasing Amy movie.
Is Chasing Amy any good and are Jay and Bob in the movie much or just one scene?
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
It probably seems pretty homophobic in 2021, but I liked it when it first came out. Sorry for the unavoidable pun.
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
Good movie. The acting isnt great and its not a comedy like the other Jay and Silent Bob movies but its one Smiths better efforts.
Of course, I havent seen it for 20 years so it might not hold up.
Re: Chasing Amy. Is it any good?
