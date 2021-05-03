"Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror" on TCM
"Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror" on TCM
I wasn't aware of this series on TCM (it started Thursday night), but it could be interesting, depending on the film...
TCM is looking to reframe classic films that, by today's standards, are considered "troubling" and "problematic" like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Gone with the Wind, and Psycho.
Beginning Thursday, the cable network will explore the history of such films while considering "their cultural context and discuss how these movies can be reframed so that future generations will keep their legacy alive" on a new screening series, Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror.
Those discussing the titles ranging from the 1920s through the 1960s are Ben Mankiewicz, Dave Karger, Alicia Malone, Eddie Muller, and Jacqueline Stewart.
Some of those problematic cinematic moments include the use of Black face (The Jazz Singer) and other disparagingly racist (Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Searchers, and Dragon Seed), and anti-LGBTQ (The Children's Hour) storylines.
Here's the full list of movies and screening dates on TMC, which kick off Thursday at 8 p.m.:
March 4
Gone With the Wind (1939)
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
Rope (1948)
The Four Feathers (1939)
March 11
Woman of the Year (1942)
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)
Gunga Din (1939)
Sinbad, the Sailor (1947)
The Jazz Singer (1927)
March 18
The Searchers (1956)
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Swing Time (1936)
Stagecoach (1939)
Tarzan, the Ape Man (1959)
March 25
My Fair Lady (1964)
The Children's Hour (1961)
Psycho (1960)
Dragon Seed (1944)
Re: "Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror" on TCM
I like the idea. I might set it to record just to see how they reframe some of the films.
There are a couple in there that I didnt realize needed to be reframed, like Guess Whos Coming to Dinner and Psycho.
There are a couple in there that I didnt realize needed to be reframed, like Guess Whos Coming to Dinner and Psycho.
Re: "Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror" on TCM
..or "My Fair Lady".
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" is obvious. It's a shame because I have a soft spot for that film (and Audrey Hepburn in general, -I'm an old man). It's this sincere love story with deeply troubled characters, -both the man and the woman are effectively prostitutes, -and, yet, every time Mickey Rooney pops up in the film as this offensive Japanese cartoon character it just hits me with "What was Blake Edwards thinking?"
One of the favorite films of my youth was George Pal's "The Seven Faces of Dr. Lao", -a Fantasy set in The Old West. Tony Randall plays the seven characters of the title and its a fun, bravura performance, but "Dr. Lao" is a Chinese man who occasionally talks in "Pidgin English" and acts like a "fresh off the boat" stereotype to fool the bad guys. I had no problem with it as a child but I saw it recently and I felt uncomfortable. It's been mentioned on this board before, but Marlon Brando and Ricardo Montalban have portrayed Asians in major studio films of The Fifties.
