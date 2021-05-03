"Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror" on TCM

I wasn't aware of this series on TCM (it started Thursday night), but it could be interesting, depending on the film...



TCM is looking to reframe classic films that, by today's standards, are considered "troubling" and "problematic" like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Gone with the Wind, and Psycho.



Beginning Thursday, the cable network will explore the history of such films while considering "their cultural context and discuss how these movies can be reframed so that future generations will keep their legacy alive" on a new screening series, Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror.



Those discussing the titles ranging from the 1920s through the 1960s are Ben Mankiewicz, Dave Karger, Alicia Malone, Eddie Muller, and Jacqueline Stewart.



Some of those problematic cinematic moments include the use of Black face (The Jazz Singer) and other disparagingly racist (Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Searchers, and Dragon Seed), and anti-LGBTQ (The Children's Hour) storylines.



Here's the full list of movies and screening dates on TMC, which kick off Thursday at 8 p.m.:



March 4



Gone With the Wind (1939)



Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)



Rope (1948)



The Four Feathers (1939)







March 11



Woman of the Year (1942)



Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)



Gunga Din (1939)



Sinbad, the Sailor (1947)



The Jazz Singer (1927)







March 18



The Searchers (1956)



Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)



Swing Time (1936)



Stagecoach (1939)



Tarzan, the Ape Man (1959)







March 25



My Fair Lady (1964)



The Children's Hour (1961)



Psycho (1960)



Dragon Seed (1944)