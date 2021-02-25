KIMI (D: Soderbergh) S: Zoe Kravitz

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: After signing an overall deal with HBO Max, Steven Soderbergh looks to have found his next feature film with the studio as he has come on to direct the New Line Max Original feature KIMI with Zoe Kravitz on board to star. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.



David Koepp penned the script and will produce along with Michael Polaire. The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review, she tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved she will have to do the thing she fears the most  leave her apartment.



The film would mark the second collaboration between the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures, No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox. His most recent pic Let Them Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.