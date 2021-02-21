DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Yes Day (2021) -- S: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez -- Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Yes Day (2021) -- S: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez -- Netflix

   
Old 02-21-21, 02:24 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,219
Received 661 Likes on 486 Posts
Yes Day (2021) -- S: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez -- Netflix







For 24 hours, kids make the rules. Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.



This comes out March 12th on Netflix.

Trailer looks cute. Looks like a harmless family comedy.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Mortal Kombat (2021, D: McQuoid, P: James Wan)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.