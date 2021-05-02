View Poll Results: What you prefer?
Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
I was thinking of this as Im watching the Thing prequel, would you rather sit through really shoddy practical effects or horrible CGI?
Ive seen this movie a bunch of times now. Its not great, Hell its not even good, but I love the Carpenter Thing and do appreciate how the prequel leads directly into it. This time however the cgi just took me outta the movie.
Re: Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Ill take practical effects over CGI any day. Even when practical effects are bad I still appreciate them for what theyre trying to accomplish. Theres still the effort to it.
Bad CGI just feels cheap and lazy. There have been times when I see a bad CGI effect and wondered, if they cant make it look real, why even bother with that particular shot?
Re: Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Bad practical. The thing is even if practical effects are bad I can still appreciate the effort of the filmmakers attempts in most cases. CG is cool too, but is so often over-relied on. Plus when CG is bad it tends to be more noticeably bad and doesnt have the same charm to it as a bad practical effect.
