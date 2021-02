Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?

I was thinking of this as Iím watching the Thing prequel, would you rather sit through really shoddy practical effects or horrible CGI?

Iíve seen this movie a bunch of times now. Itís not great, Hell its not even good, but I love the Carpenter Thing and do appreciate how the prequel leads directly into it. This time however the cgi just took me outta the movie.