DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What you prefer?
Ill take the real stuff even on a $5.00 budget
4
100.00%
Gimme cgi even if it looks like a PS1 game
0
0%
I dont like special effects. Get bent!
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?

   
Old 02-05-21, 09:35 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,244
Received 119 Likes on 88 Posts
Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
I was thinking of this as Im watching the Thing prequel, would you rather sit through really shoddy practical effects or horrible CGI?
Ive seen this movie a bunch of times now. Its not great, Hell its not even good, but I love the Carpenter Thing and do appreciate how the prequel leads directly into it. This time however the cgi just took me outta the movie.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 09:41 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,640
Received 370 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Ill take practical effects over CGI any day. Even when practical effects are bad I still appreciate them for what theyre trying to accomplish. Theres still the effort to it.

Bad CGI just feels cheap and lazy. There have been times when I see a bad CGI effect and wondered, if they cant make it look real, why even bother with that particular shot?
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 10:00 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,704
Received 96 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Bad practical.

I'd take even average practical over great CGI in a lot of cases too.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 10:04 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,065
Received 281 Likes on 219 Posts
Re: Bad Practical Effects or Bad CGI?
Bad practical. The thing is even if practical effects are bad I can still appreciate the effort of the filmmakers attempts in most cases. CG is cool too, but is so often over-relied on. Plus when CG is bad it tends to be more noticeably bad and doesnt have the same charm to it as a bad practical effect.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.