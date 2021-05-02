Dracula (D: Chloe Zhao)

Quote:

Director Chloe Zhao Sinks Teeth Into Sci-Fi Western Dracula for Universal

By Adam B. Vary



Nomadland director Chloé Zhao is tackling the classic Universal monster Dracula, as the writer, producer and director of a new take on the character in the vein of a futuristic sci-fi western.



Ive always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody, Zhao said in a release. Im very excited to work with Donna [Langley], Peter [Cramer] and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character.



Chloés singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood, said Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures president. We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.



First created by Bram Stoker in his 1897 gothic horror novel, Dracula  a count who lives in the Carpathian Mountains in Transylvania  has tantalized readers and audiences for over a century. The vampire was famously played by Bela Lugosi in the 1930s, Christopher Lee and Frank Langella in the 1960s and 1970s, and Gary Oldman in the 1990s. Universals most recent attempt to reboot the character, Dracula Untold, starred Luke Evans in 2014 and earned a tepid $217 million worldwide.



Separately, Blumhouse Productions is also developing a new version of Dracula, with director Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) and writers Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. A representative for Universal says Zhaos new take on Dracula does not affect the Kusama project, which remains in development.



The announcement of Zhaos project does further Universals new strategy to re-imagine its canon of monster movie characters through the lens of top tier filmmakers, characterized by Leigh Whannells acclaimed update of The Invisible Man in 2020 with Elisabeth Moss. Other approaches include Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) developing his own take on the Dracula legend with a movie about his henchman, Renfield; Elizabeth Banks directing and starring in The Invisible Woman; and Paul Feig writing, producing and directing the monster movie Dark Army.



On Wednesday, Zhao became the first Asian woman nominated for a Golden Globe for best director for Nomadland, which chronicles the life of an itinerant worker, played by Frances McDormand, traveling across the American West. The film also earned Globe nominations for Zhaos screenplay, best actress for McDormand, and best picture (drama). Nomadland has indeed emerged as a leading awards contender this season, earning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival.



Her next film, Marvel Studios Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, is scheduled to open in November.

