Cloverfield sequel

   
Old 01-29-21, 05:06 PM
Moderator
Cloverfield sequel
Cloverfield, the J. J. Abrams-produced horror hit released in 2008 that launched filmmaker Matt Reeves on the path of genre auteur, is getting a sequel.

Abrams’ Bad Robot banner and Paramount Pictures have tapped rising British scribe Joe Barton to pen the script for the project, which, unlike its predecessor, will not be in the found footage format, according to sources.

Abrams will produce. Reeves is not involved in the project.

Cloverfield was a monster movie, shot in the then-popular found footage style to reflect the growing ubiquity of video cameras. It followed a group of 20-something New Yorkers as they try to navigate the city during an attack by a giant monster. The movie was made under-the-radar and used a viral marketing campaign to tease out interest. The tactic worked: The movie, made for $25 million, had a massive opening weekend of $40 million and went on to gross $172 million worldwide.

It begat a "Cloverfield universe" which saw two more modestly-budgeted movies, 10 Cloverfield Land and The Cloverfield Paradox, released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Those movies were originally developed as separate movies but were folded under a Cloverfield banner tying them to a linked story with science fiction and monster themes. When Paradox disappointed at the box office and Abrams’ attention seemingly focused on his deal with WarnerMedia, it was presumed that the Cloverfield franchise was laid to rest. (But no brand in Hollywood ever truly dies, right?)

Details of the take are being kept hidden under Central Park.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...nner-exclusive
Old 01-29-21, 05:12 PM
Re: Cloverfield sequel
"Disappointed at the box office"? ...Paradox didn't go to theaters, it went to Netflix.
Old 01-29-21, 05:40 PM
Re: Cloverfield sequel
I guessed thought that new plane-at-sea movie was going to turn out to be a secret Cloverfield movie.
Old 01-29-21, 05:42 PM
Re: Cloverfield sequel
Are the three movies even related, other than the titles? It doesn't seem like any kind of shared universe. (Full disclosure, I couldn't finish Cloverfield Paradox; it was awful and boring.)
Old 01-29-21, 05:50 PM
Re: Cloverfield sequel
Yes. Cloverfield was the real monster(s) and carnage. 10 Cloverfield Lane had a good 20 minutes of the same monsters at the end. Basically the invasion happening in Ohio country. Cloverfield Paradox ends with the giant monster as they return to Earth, but I honestly forget what happens during the whole thing.
