Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)

   
09-23-22, 07:04 AM
  #1  
ViewAskewbian
 
Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
In Kevin Smith's last Hollywood Babble-On podcast (which I am just getting around to), he talked about how next summer he will be running a film camp at the theater he purchased. Aspiring filmmakers an register to learn how to make, and I quote, "Kevin Smith films". They will serve as crew and department heads (I believe) during the camp and work on short films directed by Smith.

Each will be a take on the old Abbott and Costello / Universal Monsters flicks and will start Smith and Jason Mewes.

Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters.
09-23-22, 07:06 AM
  #2  
ViewAskewbian
 
Re: Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
As Universal owns the copyrite, though, I am wondering if this does happen if it will be a Monster Squad like thing where the likeness of the characters are used or if totally different monsters will be created. Also, as the plan is for the shorts to just be showed at his theater I suppose this could just fall under the category of fan film which I am not show how that relates to copyrite of the monster characters.
09-23-22, 07:13 AM
  #3  
Re: Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
As Universal owns the copyrite, though, I am wondering if this does happen if it will be a Monster Squad like thing where the likeness of the characters are used or if totally different monsters will be created. Also, as the plan is for the shorts to just be showed at his theater I suppose this could just fall under the category of fan film which I am not show how that relates to copyrite of the monster characters.
They own the rights to their version, but Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula and the Mummy are free to use.
09-23-22, 07:18 AM
  #4  
ViewAskewbian
 
Re: Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
Originally Posted by Runaway View Post
They own the rights to their version, but Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula and the Mummy are free to use.
Ah, yes, that makes sense considering all the flicks that have come out from those characters. I gather a Werewolf is pretty fair game too.

I mean, considering where this will be shot: Why not the Jersey Devil?
