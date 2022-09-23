Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
Jay and Silent Bob Meet the Monsters (Short films / D: Kevin Smith)
In Kevin Smith's last Hollywood Babble-On podcast (which I am just getting around to), he talked about how next summer he will be running a film camp at the theater he purchased. Aspiring filmmakers an register to learn how to make, and I quote, "Kevin Smith films". They will serve as crew and department heads (I believe) during the camp and work on short films directed by Smith.
Each will be a take on the old Abbott and Costello / Universal Monsters flicks and will start Smith and Jason Mewes.
As Universal owns the copyrite, though, I am wondering if this does happen if it will be a Monster Squad like thing where the likeness of the characters are used or if totally different monsters will be created. Also, as the plan is for the shorts to just be showed at his theater I suppose this could just fall under the category of fan film which I am not show how that relates to copyrite of the monster characters.
I mean, considering where this will be shot: Why not the Jersey Devil?
