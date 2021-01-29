DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg

   
Old 01-29-21, 04:52 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,121
Likes: 0
Received 751 Likes on 507 Posts
Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
The movie adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24, Universal Pictures said Friday.

Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning title role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. The story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Stephen Chbosky directed the pic from a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, with music and lyrics by La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Michael Bederman, Levenson, Pasek and Paul and the executive producers.
https://deadline.com/2021/01/dear-ev...re-1234683675/

I’m surprised Decker didn’t already make a thread about this!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 04:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,202
Received 1,143 Likes on 695 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
I had no idea! You're telling me.

But yeah, I am excited for this. As dex is aware, I saw the Broadway show a couple of days after it won many Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. It's dark but funny and was truly one of the best shows I have ever seen.

Glad they are making this while Platt is still young(ish) enough to still play the title character.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 05:17 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,556
Received 122 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg


I love the show and am excited to see this happen, but I got this thread confused with the Merrily We Roll Along movie Platt is acting in over the course of several years.
davidh777 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 05:22 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,202
Received 1,143 Likes on 695 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
I do love the idea of Katelyn Dever as Zoe. Checking online it looks like Julianne Moore will play Evan's mother while Amy Adams plays Zoe's mother. Didn't know Moore could sing, but her character's song is the first one in the show so I guess she can. She's never sung on camera before has she?

If I am being totally on-point for me, I guess I should mention that IF Platt wins the Oscar for this, he will complete the EGOT, and would be (I believe) the first to do so with one single part, thanks to the stupid recent rule change that awards an Emmy to an entire Broadway cast for performing a song on a morning show like GMA or The Today Show.

Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 05:24 PM
  #5  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,121
Likes: 0
Received 751 Likes on 507 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
Moore learned to sing for a movie called Bel Canto. They dubbed her though. https://www.playbill.com/article/how...r-latest-movie
https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/14/jul...anto/?amp=true
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 05:36 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 35,540
Received 218 Likes on 133 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
Super fun - I saw the tour twice when it came to town. Looking forward to more musicals on screen!
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-29-21, 05:54 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,556
Received 122 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I do love the idea of Katelyn Dever as Zoe. Checking online it looks like Julianne Moore will play Evan's mother while Amy Adams plays Zoe's mother. Didn't know Moore could sing, but her character's song is the first one in the show so I guess she can. She's never sung on camera before has she?

If I am being totally on-point for me, I guess I should mention that IF Platt wins the Oscar for this, he will complete the EGOT, and would be (I believe) the first to do so with one single part, thanks to the stupid recent rule change that awards an Emmy to an entire Broadway cast for performing a song on a morning show like GMA or The Today Show.
Ive watched the clip of the cast performing You Will Be Found on one of the morning shows more times than Id care to admit, but yeah, thats a lame dilution of the rule.
davidh777 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Stretch -- D: Carnahan S: Wilson, Pine, Helms, Alba, Liotta

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.