Re: Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg

I do love the idea of Katelyn Dever as Zoe. Checking online it looks like Julianne Moore will play Evan's mother while Amy Adams plays Zoe's mother. Didn't know Moore could sing, but her character's song is the first one in the show so I guess she can. She's never sung on camera before has she?



If I am being totally on-point for me, I guess I should mention that IF Platt wins the Oscar for this, he will complete the EGOT, and would be (I believe) the first to do so with one single part, thanks to the stupid recent rule change that awards an Emmy to an entire Broadway cast for performing a song on a morning show like GMA or The Today Show.



