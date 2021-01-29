Dear Evan Hansen (2021, D: Chbosky) S: Platt, Adams, Moore, Dever, Stenberg
The movie adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24, Universal Pictures said Friday.
Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning title role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. The story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.
Stephen Chbosky directed the pic from a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, with music and lyrics by La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Michael Bederman, Levenson, Pasek and Paul and the executive producers.
I’m surprised Decker didn’t already make a thread about this!
I had no idea! You're telling me.
But yeah, I am excited for this. As dex is aware, I saw the Broadway show a couple of days after it won many Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. It's dark but funny and was truly one of the best shows I have ever seen.
Glad they are making this while Platt is still young(ish) enough to still play the title character.
I love the show and am excited to see this happen, but I got this thread confused with the Merrily We Roll Along movie Platt is acting in over the course of several years.
I do love the idea of Katelyn Dever as Zoe. Checking online it looks like Julianne Moore will play Evan's mother while Amy Adams plays Zoe's mother. Didn't know Moore could sing, but her character's song is the first one in the show so I guess she can. She's never sung on camera before has she?
Moore learned to sing for a movie called Bel Canto. They dubbed her though. https://www.playbill.com/article/how...r-latest-movie
https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/14/jul...anto/?amp=true
Super fun - I saw the tour twice when it came to town. Looking forward to more musicals on screen!
