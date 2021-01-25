Palmer (2021, D: Stevens) S: Timberlake, Temple, Squibb, Wainright
Palmer (2021, D: Stevens) S: Timberlake, Temple, Squibb, Wainright
Family is who you make it.
After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back togetherand forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on January 29
