The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021, D: Lee Daniels) S: Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021, D: Lee Daniels) S: Andra Day
Her voice would not be silenced. Experience Andra Day as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, directed by Lee Daniels. Premieres February 26, only on Hulu.
Starring: Andra Day, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dana Michelle Gourrier, Erik LaRay Harvey, Evan Ross, Garrett Hedlund, Melvin Gregg, Natasha Lyonne, Rob Morgan, Tone Bell, Trevante Rhodes, Tyler James Williams
Summary: A drama that follows legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by Black federal agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.
