Director Michael Apted dead at 79

Director Michael Apted dead at 79

   
01-08-21
Director Michael Apted dead at 79



Michael Apted, who directed the Up series of documentaries, as well as Coal Miners Daughter, Gorillas in the Mist (1988), Nell (1994), James Bond film The World Is Not Enough (1999) and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), has died, his agency Gersh confirmed. He was 79.



Here's his resume in case the name doesn't sound familiar. He's made a lot of very notable movies.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000776/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Old 01-08-21, 03:39 PM
Re: Director Michael Apted dead at 79
He did a lot of solid work. I'd call him more of an actor's director, a lot of great performances in his movies. His Up series is a pretty remarkable achievement, though.
01-08-21
Re: Director Michael Apted dead at 79
Guess that's the end of the Up series, and the participants are all breathing a sigh of relief.
01-08-21
Re: Director Michael Apted dead at 79
Damn. Sad news. Been meaning to watch the rest of the Up series, only seen the first 3. Doesn't look like they're currently streaming anywhere.
