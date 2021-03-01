DVD Talk Forum

RIP Joan Micklin Silver (May 1935  December 31, 2020)

RIP Joan Micklin Silver (May 1935  December 31, 2020)

   
RIP Joan Micklin Silver (May 1935  December 31, 2020)
I love Chilly Scenes of Winter (aka Head Over Heels). It's a terrific anti-Rom-Com. Crossing Delancey is a more traditional Rom-Com, but a lot of fun.


Joan Micklin Silver, Director of 'Hester Street' and 'Crossing Delancey,' Dies at 85

Joan Micklin Silver, the pioneering independent female director behind Hester Street and Crossing Delancey, among many other titles, who fought to bring Jewish stories to the silver screen, has died. She was 85.

Silver died on Thursday at her home in Manhattan of vascular dementia, Silver's daughter, Claudia, told The New York Times.











