Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz

Quote: While traveling with top-secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress, a female WWII pilot encounters an evil presence on board.



Release date: January 1, 2021 (USA)

Director: Roseanne Liang

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Nick Robinson

Currently at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews are mostly "this movie's ridiculous, but it's a lot of fun".This got a PVOD release. It's available now on all streaming services. $25 for UHD purchase or $20 rental.I'm tempted to get it. Has anyone seen it yet?