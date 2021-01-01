DVD Talk Forum

Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz

Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz

   
Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz



While traveling with top-secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress, a female WWII pilot encounters an evil presence on board.

Release date: January 1, 2021 (USA)
Director: Roseanne Liang
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Nick Robinson
Currently at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews are mostly "this movie's ridiculous, but it's a lot of fun".

This got a PVOD release. It's available now on all streaming services. $25 for UHD purchase or $20 rental.

I'm tempted to get it. Has anyone seen it yet?
Re: Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz
I saw this a few months ago. Don’t pay that much money for it.
Re: Shadow in the Cloud (2020) -- S: Chloë Grace Moretz
I saw the trailer for the Tom and Jerry movie starring CG Moretz at WW84. Her career has really not worked out they way people thought it would.
