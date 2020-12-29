Your Favorite Films of 2020

Mine are (in this order):



1) "Let Him Go"

2) "The Gentlemen"

3) "The Invisible Man"

4) "Soul"

5) "Mank"

6) "Palm Springs"

7) "The Go-Go's" (documentary)

8) "Hunter Hunter"

9) "Blackbird"

10) "The Wretched"



"The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Let Them All Talk" just missed my top 10. I still need to see "Nomadland", "Another Round" and "Promising Young Woman". Not a new film, but I also really enjoyed "The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".