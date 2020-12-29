DVD Talk Forum

Your Favorite Films of 2020

Movie Talk

Your Favorite Films of 2020

   
12-29-20, 09:47 PM
Your Favorite Films of 2020
Mine are (in this order):

1) "Let Him Go"
2) "The Gentlemen"
3) "The Invisible Man"
4) "Soul"
5) "Mank"
6) "Palm Springs"
7) "The Go-Go's" (documentary)
8) "Hunter Hunter"
9) "Blackbird"
10) "The Wretched"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Let Them All Talk" just missed my top 10. I still need to see "Nomadland", "Another Round" and "Promising Young Woman". Not a new film, but I also really enjoyed "The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".
12-29-20, 11:49 PM
re: Your Favorite Films of 2020
Saw so few new movies this year, the couple that stand-out for me are Let Him Go and Soul.
12-30-20, 12:25 AM
re: Your Favorite Films of 2020
In no particular order:

The Gentlemen
Birds of Prey
The Invisible Man
Spree
Extraction
Da 5 Bloods
Palm Springs
Raat Akeli Hai
Possessor: Uncut
Underwater
My Octopus Teacher



These are the ones I could conjure up at the moment. I'm sure there's more.
