A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film

I KNOW

YES, YES, YES.the movie has beenby TBS and by heavy merchandising. I get it. But during this holiday, I would like to discussas a film unto itself.This is the first movie I ever recorded off television in the 80s when I was a kid. I watched it over and over. I (and many others) know the whole film by heart (and every shot and every story beat and inflection of dialogue). I personally think it holds up quite well and has a richly deserved place in Roger Ebert's Great Movies reviews. What could have been a generic Christmas comedy turned out to be something really special. The humor is nuanced and marbled quite well with a warm, well observed humanity.This scene I think sums up it's greatness. Sure the part where Ralphie beats up Skut Farkus is one of the most beloved scenes, but what would have been a simple slapstick moment turns into so much more when his mom stops him and Ralphie breaks down and cries. That final moment is what separates this movie from so many Christmas themed family comedies of today.The writing, acting, editing, and directing are all superb. I'm sure there will be detractors, but I still hold thatis a solidclassic and not just a holiday classic.