A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
YES, YES, YES. I KNOW the movie has been run into the ground by TBS and by heavy merchandising. I get it. But during this holiday, I would like to discuss ACS as a film unto itself.
This is the first movie I ever recorded off television in the 80s when I was a kid. I watched it over and over. I (and many others) know the whole film by heart (and every shot and every story beat and inflection of dialogue). I personally think it holds up quite well and has a richly deserved place in Roger Ebert's Great Movies reviews. What could have been a generic Christmas comedy turned out to be something really special. The humor is nuanced and marbled quite well with a warm, well observed humanity.
This scene I think sums up it's greatness. Sure the part where Ralphie beats up Skut Farkus is one of the most beloved scenes, but what would have been a simple slapstick moment turns into so much more when his mom stops him and Ralphie breaks down and cries. That final moment is what separates this movie from so many Christmas themed family comedies of today.
The writing, acting, editing, and directing are all superb. I'm sure there will be detractors, but I still hold that ACS is a solid film classic and not just a holiday classic.
Re: A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
I really like the 1940s setting and the nostalgia the movie makes using that Norman Rockwell style.
I absolutely fucking hate Ralphies daydreams. I get the the movie centers around a little boy whos mind wanders but those fantasy sequences are nauseating and turn a fun nostalgic movie into something I can barely stomach any more.
Re: A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
As much as Ive tried I just dont like this movie. Its not because of being overplayed in my case. Ive probably only seen it once or twice. Just not for me I guess.
Re: A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
People either love or hate this movie. I’m not a fan. All the humor is based on repeatedly humiliating the characters, mostly Ralphie. Just an unpleasant movie overall.
my wife loves this movie. Somehow, we stay together despite this.
Re: A Christmas Story (1983)-- Looking at It as a Film
I just rebought it a few days ago on bluray. I had the previous two disc dvd but the movie stopped playing and decided I wanted it back in my collection. I also like the 40s setting and I enjoy the narration. I would say Ralphie is a weird kid who lacked proper social skills. He seemed to make his teacher uncomfortable a few times. I don't feel the burnout from A Christmas Story probably because I never had cable. I think Christmas Vacation would count as my overplayed Christmas movie. I don't watch it every year anymore but more like every 2 or 3 years.
