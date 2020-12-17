DVD Talk Forum

The Croods: A New Age (2020, d: Crawford)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Old 12-17-20, 11:12 AM
The Croods: A New Age (2020, d: Crawford)
Figured I'd make a thread for this since it's now available on VOD (Rental) for $20 (including 4k).



Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_croods_a_new_age

It seems to slightly edge out the original in terms of critical response, and actually audience score as well.
Jackass 4 (2021)

