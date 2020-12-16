DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Best Third Movie in a Trilogy

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Best Third Movie in a Trilogy

   
Old 12-16-20, 02:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 2,972
Likes: 0
Received 46 Likes on 41 Posts
Best Third Movie in a Trilogy
So, as is the pattern of so many movie trilogies, the third one is usually the weakest one for whatever reason. So, I must ask: what is the strongest third movie in a movie trilogy? Is it one that ties the trilogy up nicely (like Return of the Jedi) or one that takes a major risk (Alien^3).

My pick is Back to the Future, part III. Technically, it's the weakest of the BTTF Trilogy, but as a film unto it's self it's strong. It's clever, witty, heartfelt and ties up the Trilogy in a beautiful, satisfying way that could rival Return of the Jedi in the "feels good" department. (Except that BTTF pt III is better paced than ROTJ)

What's yours?
PatD is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.