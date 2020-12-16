Best Third Movie in a Trilogy

So, as is the pattern of so many movie trilogies, the third one is usually the weakest one for whatever reason. So, I must ask: what is the strongest third movie in a movie trilogy? Is it one that ties the trilogy up nicely (like Return of the Jedi) or one that takes a major risk (Alien^3).



My pick is Back to the Future, part III. Technically, it's the weakest of the BTTF Trilogy, but as a film unto it's self it's strong. It's clever, witty, heartfelt and ties up the Trilogy in a beautiful, satisfying way that could rival Return of the Jedi in the "feels good" department. (Except that BTTF pt III is better paced than ROTJ)



What's yours?