Best Third Movie in a Trilogy
So, as is the pattern of so many movie trilogies, the third one is usually the weakest one for whatever reason. So, I must ask: what is the strongest third movie in a movie trilogy? Is it one that ties the trilogy up nicely (like Return of the Jedi) or one that takes a major risk (Alien^3).
My pick is Back to the Future, part III. Technically, it's the weakest of the BTTF Trilogy, but as a film unto it's self it's strong. It's clever, witty, heartfelt and ties up the Trilogy in a beautiful, satisfying way that could rival Return of the Jedi in the "feels good" department. (Except that BTTF pt III is better paced than ROTJ)
What's yours?
