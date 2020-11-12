Fred & Ginger (D: Entwistle) - S: Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley

Quote:

Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will portray the legendary dance pair Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the biopic Fred & Ginger for Amazon Studios and Automatik.



Bell and Qualley will also produce. Bell showed his skills as a dancer in his breakout performance in 2000s Billy Elliot. Qualley has performed extensively as a dancer, as seen in FXs Fosse/Verdon and the viral Kenzo perfume ad directed by Spike Jonze.



Astaire and Rogers starred in 10 movies together, starting with Flying Down to Rio in 1933 and ending with The Barkleys of Broadway in 1949. The pic plans to examine what individually drove Astaire and Rogers while celebrating the creative magic between them. It will tell the real love story between these two legends both on and offscreen.



Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) will direct from a script to be penned by Arash Amel (A Private War). Amel will also produce along with Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Honey Boy) of Automatik. Max Minghella will executive produce under his and Bells Blank Tape banner. Gemma Levinson will be overseeing for Automatik.