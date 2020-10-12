Nobody (2021, D: Naishuller) S: Bob Odenkirk
Nobody (2021, D: Naishuller) S: Bob Odenkirk
Sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.
When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.
The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.
Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise, and co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch's father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch's brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.
The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the filmmakers of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, for their company 87North, by Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Wind River) for his Eighty Two Films, and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu's PEN15) for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, and Tobey Maguire.
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Nobody (2021, D: Naishuller) S: Bob Odenkirk
Well that was unexpected. It's Saul Goodman in "Death Wick". Not going to risk Coronavirus to see it in a theater but would definitely rent it on VOD. Looks cool.
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Nobody (2021, D: Naishuller) S: Bob Odenkirk
I just read a piece about this in Entertainment Weekly. Odenkirk was sent a Chinese ad for "Saul" and he decided to see if he could make a movie that would play world-wide. An Action film seemed his best shot, so he's been training for roughly two years. It's a straight-forward Action-Drama.
