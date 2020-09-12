Favorite Batch of Movie Rented from a Video Store

So, my favorite batch of movies that I rented was in 1995 from the gone-but-not-forgotten Video Depot. (It was such an old school mom and pop video rental store that they had a cordoned off porn section behind saloon doors) I rented the following titles:



Clerks

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Blade Runner

Cherry 2000



I had never seen any of those movies before. I was 17, so I could finally rent R rated movies with impunity and I LOVED it! I had never laughed so hard in my life when watching Clerks and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Holy Grail was my first exposure to the Pythons and I found it brilliantly, cleverly insane and Clerks was so raw that my it blew my sheltered little mind. My belly was literally hurting. What I'd give to laugh like that again.



Blade Runner grabbed me with the first note of Vangelis' score. I watched it a well worn, staticky, pan and scan VHS on a 8' tv/vcr combo. (It was the 1982 theatrical cut I think because it had the voice over) I was totally transported to another world and that experience has stuck with me for the last 25 years. Even finally getting to see it on the big screen didn't match the first time watching it on that little screen.



Cherry 2000 was just a hoot. A wild, funny game of a sci fi movie that *better* be mentioned in the In Search of Tomorrow documentary, dammit!



No video rental experience ever stuck with me like that one November back in '95.



Do you have any favorite movie rental bundle memories like mine?