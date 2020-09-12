DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Favorite Batch of Movie Rented from a Video Store

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite Batch of Movie Rented from a Video Store

   
Old 12-09-20, 09:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 2,965
Likes: 0
Received 45 Likes on 40 Posts
Favorite Batch of Movie Rented from a Video Store
So, my favorite batch of movies that I rented was in 1995 from the gone-but-not-forgotten Video Depot. (It was such an old school mom and pop video rental store that they had a cordoned off porn section behind saloon doors) I rented the following titles:

Clerks
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Blade Runner
Cherry 2000

I had never seen any of those movies before. I was 17, so I could finally rent R rated movies with impunity and I LOVED it! I had never laughed so hard in my life when watching Clerks and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Holy Grail was my first exposure to the Pythons and I found it brilliantly, cleverly insane and Clerks was so raw that my it blew my sheltered little mind. My belly was literally hurting. What I'd give to laugh like that again.

Blade Runner grabbed me with the first note of Vangelis' score. I watched it a well worn, staticky, pan and scan VHS on a 8' tv/vcr combo. (It was the 1982 theatrical cut I think because it had the voice over) I was totally transported to another world and that experience has stuck with me for the last 25 years. Even finally getting to see it on the big screen didn't match the first time watching it on that little screen.

Cherry 2000 was just a hoot. A wild, funny game of a sci fi movie that *better* be mentioned in the In Search of Tomorrow documentary, dammit!

No video rental experience ever stuck with me like that one November back in '95.

Do you have any favorite movie rental bundle memories like mine?
PatD is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.