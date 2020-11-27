Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life

I wanted to bring up movies that were meant as satires and/or cautionary tales that were picked up by...well...bad people who twisted it to fit their agenda.A few come to mind. The biggest is Oliver Stone'st. This scene has now been adopted by the very people it condemns:Another one is(also featuring Michael Douglas). It is a pretty savage satire of white male entitlement. This scene kind of proves it:It's like, but with a point and a moral center. But there are people who admire the character of D-FENS.Speaking of white male entitlement, there's alwaysOnce again, we have a blistering satire perverted into the very thing its subtly railing against. Tyler Durden is now revered by many of the "fuck your feelings" movement.Thoughts? Is satire in movies even effective at all in light of the aforementioned? Are there any other movies you can name?