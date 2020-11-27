DVD Talk Forum

Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life

Movie Talk

Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life

   
Old 11-27-20, 01:23 PM
Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
I wanted to bring up movies that were meant as satires and/or cautionary tales that were picked up by...well...bad people who twisted it to fit their agenda.

A few come to mind. The biggest is Oliver Stone's Wall Street. This scene has now been adopted by the very people it condemns:


Another one is Falling Down (also featuring Michael Douglas). It is a pretty savage satire of white male entitlement. This scene kind of proves it:


It's like Joker, but with a point and a moral center. But there are people who admire the character of D-FENS.

Speaking of white male entitlement, there's always Fight Club:


Once again, we have a blistering satire perverted into the very thing its subtly railing against. Tyler Durden is now revered by many of the "fuck your feelings" movement.

Thoughts? Is satire in movies even effective at all in light of the aforementioned? Are there any other movies you can name?
Old 11-27-20, 01:34 PM
Dan
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Fuck, you literally named the exact few I was thinking of, just by the title

I'll have to think harder about this... I seem to recall talk about They Live being one of those movies, co-opted by neo-Nazis thinking it's actually about Jews. This article talks about it.

There seem to have also been white nationalists that used scenes from American History X in recruitment videos or something.
Old 11-27-20, 01:38 PM
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Apocalypse Now and especially the Robert Duvall scene were made to show the insanity and cruelty of the Vietnam War but has been kind of corrupted as a glorification of military might and to now represent how Awesome the US Military was before it was constrained by more humanitarian guidelines.
Old 11-27-20, 01:52 PM
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Scarface (1983) was supposed to be the portrait of a greedy, amoral, violent malcontent with a twisted, misguided desire for success and the American Dream who sees everyone he loved die in a hail of bullets and yet this portrayal seems to be the glowing gold-standard for aspiring criminals in real life.

Natural Born Killers was a satire on America's strange obsession with violence and the celebrity status of those who commit violent crimes. The film was criticized for embracing violent behavior and inspired some copycat crimes.

Beavis & Butthead was a satire on rising tide of American stupidity among youth but ended up being cultural icons of those very same kids who emulated their behavior and attitudes.
