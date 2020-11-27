Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 2,936
Likes: 0
Received 37 Likes on 32 Posts
Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
I wanted to bring up movies that were meant as satires and/or cautionary tales that were picked up by...well...bad people who twisted it to fit their agenda.
A few come to mind. The biggest is Oliver Stone's Wall Street. This scene has now been adopted by the very people it condemns:
Another one is Falling Down (also featuring Michael Douglas). It is a pretty savage satire of white male entitlement. This scene kind of proves it:
It's like Joker, but with a point and a moral center. But there are people who admire the character of D-FENS.
Speaking of white male entitlement, there's always Fight Club:
Once again, we have a blistering satire perverted into the very thing its subtly railing against. Tyler Durden is now revered by many of the "fuck your feelings" movement.
Thoughts? Is satire in movies even effective at all in light of the aforementioned? Are there any other movies you can name?
A few come to mind. The biggest is Oliver Stone's Wall Street. This scene has now been adopted by the very people it condemns:
Another one is Falling Down (also featuring Michael Douglas). It is a pretty savage satire of white male entitlement. This scene kind of proves it:
It's like Joker, but with a point and a moral center. But there are people who admire the character of D-FENS.
Speaking of white male entitlement, there's always Fight Club:
Once again, we have a blistering satire perverted into the very thing its subtly railing against. Tyler Durden is now revered by many of the "fuck your feelings" movement.
Thoughts? Is satire in movies even effective at all in light of the aforementioned? Are there any other movies you can name?
Last edited by PatD; 11-27-20 at 01:41 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,426
Received 254 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Fuck, you literally named the exact few I was thinking of, just by the title
I'll have to think harder about this... I seem to recall talk about They Live being one of those movies, co-opted by neo-Nazis thinking it's actually about Jews. This article talks about it.
There seem to have also been white nationalists that used scenes from American History X in recruitment videos or something.
I'll have to think harder about this... I seem to recall talk about They Live being one of those movies, co-opted by neo-Nazis thinking it's actually about Jews. This article talks about it.
There seem to have also been white nationalists that used scenes from American History X in recruitment videos or something.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,096
Received 913 Likes on 570 Posts
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Apocalypse Now and especially the Robert Duvall scene were made to show the insanity and cruelty of the Vietnam War but has been kind of corrupted as a glorification of military might and to now represent how Awesome the US Military was before it was constrained by more humanitarian guidelines.
#4
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,681
Likes: 0
Received 32 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Moral Movies Hijacked By Bad People in Real Life
Scarface (1983) was supposed to be the portrait of a greedy, amoral, violent malcontent with a twisted, misguided desire for success and the American Dream who sees everyone he loved die in a hail of bullets and yet this portrayal seems to be the glowing gold-standard for aspiring criminals in real life.
Natural Born Killers was a satire on America's strange obsession with violence and the celebrity status of those who commit violent crimes. The film was criticized for embracing violent behavior and inspired some copycat crimes.
Beavis & Butthead was a satire on rising tide of American stupidity among youth but ended up being cultural icons of those very same kids who emulated their behavior and attitudes.
Natural Born Killers was a satire on America's strange obsession with violence and the celebrity status of those who commit violent crimes. The film was criticized for embracing violent behavior and inspired some copycat crimes.
Beavis & Butthead was a satire on rising tide of American stupidity among youth but ended up being cultural icons of those very same kids who emulated their behavior and attitudes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off