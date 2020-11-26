DVD Talk Forum

Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?

Movie Talk

Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?

   
11-26-20, 09:45 PM
Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
What actor or actress really gave an exceptional performance, even though he or she was only playing a minor character. To be clear, I don't mean a supporting character, but a character that only appears in at most two or three scenes in the entire movie?
11-26-20, 09:54 PM
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
I'll get the obvious one out of the way first. Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross.
11-26-20, 10:02 PM
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
O. P. Heggie as The Hermit in Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Christopher Walken in True Romance
Christopher Walken in Pulp Fiction
Alec Guinness as King Faisal in Lawrence of Arabia
11-26-20, 10:06 PM
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
Kevin Spacey in Se7en
11-26-20, 10:10 PM
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
Gas station owner who isn't killed by Anton Chigur
