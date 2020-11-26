Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 796
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
What actor or actress really gave an exceptional performance, even though he or she was only playing a minor character. To be clear, I don't mean a supporting character, but a character that only appears in at most two or three scenes in the entire movie?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
I'll get the obvious one out of the way first. Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
O. P. Heggie as The Hermit in Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Christopher Walken in True Romance
Christopher Walken in Pulp Fiction
Alec Guinness as King Faisal in Lawrence of Arabia
Christopher Walken in True Romance
Christopher Walken in Pulp Fiction
Alec Guinness as King Faisal in Lawrence of Arabia
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,364
Likes: 0
Received 141 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: Exceptional performances by an actor or actress playing a minor character?
Gas station owner who isn't killed by Anton Chigur
Last edited by Mrs. Danger; 11-26-20 at 10:21 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off