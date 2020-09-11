Movie Trailers: A Love Story (2020, Campea) Documentary

I kinda feel like they gave away too much of the story in this trailer, but I'm still interested in seeing it.





Synopsis: Since their creation in 1913, movie trailers and the audience have shared a special relationship that has grown and evolved as the trailers themselves have over the years. Movie Trailers: A Love Story looks at this relationship from its euphoric highs all the way to, as most relationships have, frustrating lows. Like any great romance, the trailer and the audience always find their way back to each other.









