Question about 2-D Animation mixed with live-action

In a movie shown in Japan earlier this year, “Mashin Sentai Kiramager Episode Zero,” which introduced this year’s super sentai season (the basis for Power Rangers), there is a closing song sequence in which an anime character from another Toei series, the idol anime “Healin’ Good Pretty Cure,” appears alongside the Red Ranger from Kiramager to do a song, with the 2-D cartoon character inserted into the live-action scene. Later in the song, all five girls from the Pretty Cure series are inserted into a number, filmed on an actual Tokyo location, featuring three different sets of Power Rangers, all dancing together.It got me to thinking that the last time I saw 2-D cartoon animation mixed with live-action was in Joe Dante’s LOONEY TUNES: BACK IN ACTION (2003). And before that? In descending order chronologically, SPACE JAM (1996), COOL WORLD (1992) and WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT (1988).Am I missing any other recent examples of 2-D animated characters inserted into live-action non-CGI backgrounds?