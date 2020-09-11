Movies where the villain was in the right
Movies where the villain was in the right
What flicks do you like where the villain actually has a valid or even correct point of view? For me it's "Man of Steel." General Zod was doing his duty for his people. Ruthlessly, I'll grant you, but he had a valid argument.
Yours?
