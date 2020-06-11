"The Dark and the Wicked" (2020) from the Writer/Director of "The Strangers"

I loved "The Strangers". I think it's one of the scariest films from the last 20 years. So I was really looking forward to this. But it's nothing like that movie, this has more of a "Heredity" vibe to it. Another favorite of mine. It's as equally disturbing and intense. It's currently at 90% on RT. I'd give it a 9/10 rating.