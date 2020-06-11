DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

"The Dark and the Wicked" (2020) from the Writer/Director of "The Strangers"

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

"The Dark and the Wicked" (2020) from the Writer/Director of "The Strangers"

   
Old 11-06-20, 10:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,846
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
"The Dark and the Wicked" (2020) from the Writer/Director of "The Strangers"
I loved "The Strangers". I think it's one of the scariest films from the last 20 years. So I was really looking forward to this. But it's nothing like that movie, this has more of a "Heredity" vibe to it. Another favorite of mine. It's as equally disturbing and intense. It's currently at 90% on RT. I'd give it a 9/10 rating.


Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Let Him Go (2020) -- S: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.