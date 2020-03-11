Which actors just epitomize coolness and gravitas?
Which actors just epitomize coolness and gravitas?
prompted by the passing of Sir Sean Connery (RIP), i was wondering which actors you felt just epitomize this air of coolness and gravitas to almost every role they play. perhaps just an actor that is always or frequently badass. doesn't have to be based on looks alone. just how they portray and carry themselves in roles.
**please name actor or actress in case someone doesn't know simply by picture alone**
my picks:
of course
Sir Sean Connery:
Brad Pitt:
Timothy Olyphant:
Gina Carano:
Idris Elba:
Harrison Ford:
Re: Which actors just epitomize coolness and gravitas?
Billy Petersen
He's been cool since Manhunter and To Live and Die in LA and of course CSI
