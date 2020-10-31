Movies that need to be seen on the big screen at least once

I know someone who just saw "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" for the very first time at home on her TV. She's 50 years old and it surprised me that she had not seen it before. Especially in a theater. Which is where it should be experienced at least once, on a huge screen. That's where I first saw it as a kid. And every re-release afterwards. What movies do you think need to be seen on a big screen at least once?