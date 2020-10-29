The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020, D: Frank Marshall) -- HBO Documentary film
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart chronicles the rise of the legendary band and the evolution of their music over the years. Made up of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, The Bee Gees wrote more than 1,000 songs and had 20 No. 1 hits throughout their career.
From award-winning producers Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa (HBOs The Apollo and HBOs George Harrison: Living in the Material World) and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Frank Marshall (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Seabiscuit) the film tells the story of how three brothers created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight.
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is directed by Frank Marshall; produced by Nigel Sinclair, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Frank Marshall; executive produced by David Blackman, Jody Gerson, Steve Barnett, Nicholas Ferrall, Cassidy Hartmann, Ryan Suffern; written by Mark Monroe with story consultant, Cassidy Hartmann.
This film is 111 minutes according to HBO's website.
This looks awesome. Can't wait to see it. I loved the Bee Gees growing up. Still sad thinking that Barry is the last surviving brother.
