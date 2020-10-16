Do you like movies with no recognizable stars?

I was on a video chat at work the other day where a number of us joined in early. While we were shooting the breeze, the subject of movies came up, and one guy said that he could only watch movies that have big name stars. I mentioned that there are perfectly good films with solid actors who haven't gotten the spotlight for whatever reason and that famous stars are perfectly capable of making bad movies. Buddy would have none of it, insisting that movies with unrecognizable faces are just not worth watching. The meeting started soon afterwards, and that was that.



I was wondering if anybody here holds the same view, that scripted features are only 'good' if they have some star power to them. I obviously don't believe that since I'll watch foreign and independent movies along with big budget blockbusters that have famous headliners, but I wouldn't mind hearing the opposing view and why some of you prefer to watch movies with big name stars.



In terms of films I've watched recently with no marquee names, I would recommend the following:



Ginger Snaps (2000) - absolutely amazing coming-of-age flick that seamlessly blends lycanthropy with puberty.



The Stepford Wives (1975) - who needs big stars when you have a creepy premise and a killer ending?



The Farewell (2019) - only about 20% of the dialogue is in English with the rest subtitled but still a charming family drama for those who can get past subs. And I know Awkwafina is a star on the rise, but she's still not an established name like Meryl Streep.



Hard Eight (1996) - P.T. Anderson's first feature that follows a veteran gambler and his protege. This one might be a bit of a cheat because it has John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, and Gwyneth Patlrow in its cast, but the movie wasn't marketed on them because these actors weren't big at the time.



Starlet (2012) - a young woman forms an unlikely friendship with an old lady after buying items from her during a yard sale. This is a no-budget drama with some rather eye-opening surprises.



Crush the Skull (1& 2) (2010 and 2013) - these are really entertaining short films for people who like thrillers blended with dark comedy. They're available on Youtube and are less than 10 minutes a piece. The same filmmakers made a Crush the Skull feature in 2015, which is good but nowhere near as tight and zippy as the shorts.



Dave Made a Maze (2017) - really odd indie in which the title character gets trapped inside a cardboard maze he built in his apartment (spoiler: it only looks small from the outside--it's massive on the inside).



Coherence (2013) - four couples attend a dinner party on the night a comet passes overhead, and the group start to encounter shockingly bizarre occurrences. This movie should be the blueprint for how to make a very good science fiction movie with no money.



If anyone has anyone star-free recommendations, please feel free to share. Conversely, if you're never going to watch a movie that doesn't have at least one big star in it, I'd love to get your perspective as well.