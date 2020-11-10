The Doorman (2020, D: Kitamura) S: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno

Quote:

The Doorman - Premiering on Digital and On Demand October 9 and on Blu-ray and DVD October 13.



In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno, Léon: The Professional) — while struggling to protect her sister’s family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown. Also starring Rupert Evans and Aksel Hennie.