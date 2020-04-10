DVD Talk Forum

RIP Thomas Jefferson Byrd

10-04-20
RIP
RIP Thomas Jefferson Byrd
Pretty great character actor who was in a lot of Spike Lee's films, most recently Chi-Raq. For me, my favorite part of his was as Errol Barnes in Clockers. He was sadly murdered yesterday in Atlanta.

"Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was fatally shot in Georgia Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant.

Officers responded to southwest Atlanta for an injured person call. When officers arrived, Byrd was found unresponsive, police said.
Byrd, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said.
His death and the circumstances around it are under investigation.

Byrd was born in Griffin, south of Atlanta, according to IMDb. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts.Byrd had been a stage actor, according to IMDb. As a film actor, Byrd worked with director Spike Lee on many projects including "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers,"
"Tom Is My Guy," Lee said. "May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd."
10-04-20
Re: RIP Thomas Jefferson Byrd
Yeah, I read that. Too damn sad, he had a powerful presence in his roles. RIP.
