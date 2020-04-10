Rank the films of M. Night Shyamalan

Just like with the Tim Burton thread my wife and I watched or rewatched through all of Shymalan's films. I had seem them all previously through The Happening so not the last 5. Interested to see what other's opinions are.



***** out of *****

1. The Sixth Sense (one of my favorite films of all time and contains one of the best scenes I've ever seen in a movie)



****1/2 out of *****

2. The Village

3. Unbreakable



**** out of *****

4. Signs



***1/2 out of *****

5. Lady in the Water

6. After Earth



*** out of *****

7. Split

8. Glass



**1/2 out of *****

9. The Visit



** out of *****

10. The Happening

11. Wide Awake

12. The Last Airbender

