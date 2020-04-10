DVD Talk Forum

10-04-20
The Questyen
Rank the films of M. Night Shyamalan
Just like with the Tim Burton thread my wife and I watched or rewatched through all of Shymalan's films. I had seem them all previously through The Happening so not the last 5. Interested to see what other's opinions are.

***** out of *****
1. The Sixth Sense (one of my favorite films of all time and contains one of the best scenes I've ever seen in a movie)

****1/2 out of *****
2. The Village
3. Unbreakable

**** out of *****
4. Signs

***1/2 out of *****
5. Lady in the Water
6. After Earth

*** out of *****
7. Split
8. Glass

**1/2 out of *****
9. The Visit

** out of *****
10. The Happening
11. Wide Awake
12. The Last Airbender
10-04-20
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Rank the films of M. Night Shyamalan
1. Signs
2. The Sixth Sense
3. Unbreakable
4. Split
5. The Visit
6. The Village
7. The Happening
8. The Last Airbender
9. Lady in the Water
10. After Earth
11. Glass

10-04-20
OldBoy
 
Re: Rank the films of M. Night Shyamalan
Sixth Sense
Signs
Split
The Visit
Unbreakable
The Village



The Lady in the Water
The Happening

Never saw:
Last Airbender
Glass
After Earth
10-04-20
thematahara
Unbreakable
Signs
6th Sense
Village
Lady in the Water
Split
The Visit

Never saw Happening, After Earth, or Last Airbender
10-04-20
JTH182
I like the one with the twist at the end.
