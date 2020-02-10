Spell (2020) -- S: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine

Quote:



Premiering at Home and in Select Theaters October 30



While flying to his fathers funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloises (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. Featuring: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley, Lorraine Burroughs



