DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Totally Under Control | Oct 2020 (D: Alex Gibney - known for Enron, Going Clear, etc.)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Totally Under Control | Oct 2020 (D: Alex Gibney - known for Enron, Going Clear, etc.)

   
Old 10-02-20, 01:22 PM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,927
Received 219 Likes on 157 Posts
Totally Under Control | Oct 2020 (D: Alex Gibney - known for Enron, Going Clear, etc.)
Director Alex Gibney is back with a new documentary. Coming Oct 13 to VOD and Oct 20 on Hulu.



On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, interrogates this question and its devastating implications in Totally Under Control. With damning testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting, Gibney exposes a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership.

It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but Totally Under Control will stand as the definitive account of the Trump administrations incompetence, corruption and denial in the face of this global pandemic.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-02-20, 01:28 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,386
Likes: 0
Received 363 Likes on 257 Posts
Re: Totally Under Control | Oct 2020 (D: Alex Gibney - known for Enron, Going Clear, etc.)
Three films in one year from Gibney.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Spider-Man 3 (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.