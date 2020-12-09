The Comeback Trail (2020, D: Gallo) S: Tommy Lee Jones, DeNiro, Freeman
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Looks like an odd mashup of Jackie Brown and Get Shorty. Could be good, I think. Looks like they gave away the entire plot in the trailer, so I don't know what'll be left.
