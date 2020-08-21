DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Let Him Go (2020) -- S: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Let Him Go (2020) -- S: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

   
Old 08-21-20, 02:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,329
Received 279 Likes on 212 Posts
Let Him Go (2020) -- S: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane







Academy Award nominee Diane Lane and Academy Award winner Kevin Costner star in #LetHimGo. In theaters this November. Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.



aka The Dark Kent Rises

Ma and Pa Kent go rogue.


This looks good. I will totally see this.


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Viggo Mortense is in almost every movie from the late 1980s early 1990s

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.