Let Him Go (2020) -- S: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

Quote:

Academy Award nominee Diane Lane and Academy Award winner Kevin Costner star in

. In theaters this November. Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.



