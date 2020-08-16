Rank the Films of Tim Burton

After rewatching Pee-Wee's Big Adventure recently my wife and I decided to watch through all of Tim Burton's films. So over the last month or so we watched through all 19 of his full length directed films. His 3 most recent films we hadn't seen before. I expected to have bigger highs and lows but I really only actively dislike the bottom 3 on my list and the top 7 are the ones I would consider very good to fantastic. The overwhelming majority of his films are not great or bad just merely average which is fairly disappointing since he started out with such potential. Here is my ranking:



1. Big Fish (2003)

2. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

4. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

5. Ed Wood (1994)

6. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

7. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

8. Corpse Bride (2005)

9. Frankenweenie (2012)

10. Dumbo (2019)

11. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

12. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

13. Dark Shadows (2012)

14. Batman Returns (1992)

15. Mars Attacks (1996)

16. Batman (1989)

17. Planet of the Apes (2001)

18. Big Eyes (2014)

19. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

