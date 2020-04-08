90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread

Care to gather ‘round the campfire and talk about 90s sci fi movies? How can one classify the 1990s in terms of sci fi movies? The 90s seems like such a strange decade to pin down (I'm not just talking sf movies) It started with Total Recall and ended with The Matrix. It had 4 Star Trek movies, 2 Alien movies, 2 Robocop movies, a Terminator movie, a Bill & Ted movie, the conclusion of the Back to the Future Trilogy and the rebirth of Star Wars with The Phantom Menace (and the Special Edition re-cuts). There was that weird patch in the middle with one-off non-franchise SF movies like: Demolition Man, Tank Girl, Johnny Mnemonic, Strange Days, Starship Troopers and Dark City to name a few. It even gave us a few unusual gems like Galaxy Quest and The Iron Giant. It was the decade practical effects made way for CGI (see Terminator 2 and Jurassic Park). There was even some quiet intellectual fare like Until the End of the World and Gattaca.







So, let’s talk 90s sci fi!