90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread

   
08-04-20, 07:17 PM
90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
Care to gather ‘round the campfire and talk about 90s sci fi movies? How can one classify the 1990s in terms of sci fi movies? The 90s seems like such a strange decade to pin down (I'm not just talking sf movies) It started with Total Recall and ended with The Matrix. It had 4 Star Trek movies, 2 Alien movies, 2 Robocop movies, a Terminator movie, a Bill & Ted movie, the conclusion of the Back to the Future Trilogy and the rebirth of Star Wars with The Phantom Menace (and the Special Edition re-cuts). There was that weird patch in the middle with one-off non-franchise SF movies like: Demolition Man, Tank Girl, Johnny Mnemonic, Strange Days, Starship Troopers and Dark City to name a few. It even gave us a few unusual gems like Galaxy Quest and The Iron Giant. It was the decade practical effects made way for CGI (see Terminator 2 and Jurassic Park). There was even some quiet intellectual fare like Until the End of the World and Gattaca.



So, let’s talk 90s sci fi!
08-04-20, 07:51 PM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
No mention of arguably the biggest sci-fi movie of the 90s, Independence Day?
08-04-20, 07:54 PM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
I think the maturation of CGI was huge for the sci-fi genre in the 90s. So many movies. The Fifth Element and Stargate were also favorites of mine in the decade. A great decade for the genre.
08-04-20, 07:59 PM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
No mention of arguably the biggest sci-fi movie of the 90s, Independence Day?
D'oh!
08-04-20, 09:29 PM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
The 90s also had some lesser known SF films like:

Circuitry Man I and II
Screamers
Late for Dinner (from the director of Buckaroo Banzai)

The 90s was arguably the last interesting decade for SF movies.
08-04-20, 11:02 PM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
Strange Days (seems to be forgotten).
12 Monkeys
Event Horizon
08-05-20, 12:41 AM
Re: 90s Sci Fi Movies Discussion Thread
^^DUDE! How could I forget 12 Monkeys? It's Terry Gilliam's best film (sorry, Brazil...)
