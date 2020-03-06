Who was actually the worst kid visiting Wonka's factory?

Inspired by an off-hand comment by Decker in another thread...

Let's settle this shit.

For the purpose of this thread, we'll accept details from the book and both movie versions as evidence, as they don't contradict each other too much.



Contenders:

Charles "Charlie" Bucket. Poor. Selfless. Kindhearted. British-American. Would have taken cold hard cash for the golden ticket, but succumbed to Grandpa Joe's feelgood nonsense. Technically could be an accessory to attempted murder because, good-natured as he is, he didn't stop the tour after the first kid disappeared.



Augustus Gloop. Gluttonous 9-year-old. German, but probably properly educated on the evils of the Nazi regime. Drinks dirty-ass chocolate water from a "river" and falls in. Suffers from an eating disorder, which is a disease, not a condemnation of character.



Violet Beauregarde. 10. A girl. Talented but mean as shit. American. Thinks that the act of chewing gum is an identity. Permanently discolored due to her impatience and indiscretion.



Veruca Salt. Rich AF. Entitled. 1%er. British. Didn't find the ticket herself but had her father pay "workers" to unwrap thousands of chocolate bars. A bad egg/nut.



Mike Teavee. Watches too much television. American. Thinks he's the smartest kid in the room. Probably turned out to be a Tech Bro.





So: which kid is the worst? State your case!