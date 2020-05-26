DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk

Old 05-26-20, 06:55 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Travis McClain's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Western Hemisphere
Posts: 7,331
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Request for Help Identifying a Movie
It's been awhile since I posted, but I am confident that I can turn to this community for the answer that my Googling and IMDb keyword searching has failed to provide. I'm trying to identify the movie that my great grandmother told my mom was her favorite. That sets it as no later than 1983, since that was the year she died. It's surely older than that, though. As for the plot, all we know is that a woman fails to save her husband from drowning in quicksand because she's pregnant. She holds this against the baby from then on. No idea if it follows them into early childhood or all the way to dying at old age. Don't know the baby's gender. Don't know any of the cast. Don't even know if it was black and white or color. At best, we're confident it was a talkie and they spoke English.
