Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?

   
Old 05-20-20, 06:16 PM
Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
James Woods, Lou Gossett, young Heather Graham. Me and my best friend saw in theater in 92 and were both just in awe. The twists, the turns, the boxing. It was all such great stuff and think it should get more credit then it gets as a Heist/con movie. Terrific performances, terrific screenplay, just loved it then and still love it now.

Anyone else love this gem?

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0104107/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1


Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
wow
Been awhile since watching Diggstown. Though I remember really enjoying it.I have to rewatch it and see how it aged.
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
This movie went down in history at the first theater I worked at for having only ONE person pay to see it in the 3 weeks we had it. That person left halfway through.
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
Omg. I love this movie. I was on edge of seat whole time...
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
^ Are you responding to yourself? Did you forget that you just started this thread 45 minutes ago?
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
I think it was on constant rotation on cable and one of those movies I would think about taping if I had space on my VHS tapes


Looking back maybe James Woods was a mediocre actor since he does not get gigs anymore.
