Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?

James Woods, Lou Gossett, young Heather Graham. Me and my best friend saw in theater in 92 and were both just in awe. The twists, the turns, the boxing. It was all such great stuff and think it should get more credit then it gets as a Heist/con movie. Terrific performances, terrific screenplay, just loved it then and still love it now.Anyone else love this gem?