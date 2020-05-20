View Poll Results: What did you think of Diggstown?
Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
James Woods, Lou Gossett, young Heather Graham. Me and my best friend saw in theater in 92 and were both just in awe. The twists, the turns, the boxing. It was all such great stuff and think it should get more credit then it gets as a Heist/con movie. Terrific performances, terrific screenplay, just loved it then and still love it now.
Anyone else love this gem?
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0104107/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
wow
Been awhile since watching Diggstown. Though I remember really enjoying it.I have to rewatch it and see how it aged.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
This movie went down in history at the first theater I worked at for having only ONE person pay to see it in the 3 weeks we had it. That person left halfway through.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Anyone remember Diggstown (1992)?
I think it was on constant rotation on cable and one of those movies I would think about taping if I had space on my VHS tapes
Looking back maybe James Woods was a mediocre actor since he does not get gigs anymore.
