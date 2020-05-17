Favorite movie scenes of all-time?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Favorite movie scenes of all-time?
I searched and didn't find anything remotely current.
So, what are your favorite movie scenes?
One i just saw was the original Mission: Impossible when Ethan (Tom Cruise) uses the blowup gum and says "Kittridge you've never seen me very upset" and then blows the tank up and runs and you know that is Tom doing stunt and it's a fabulous scene.
many more to come...
So, what are your favorite movie scenes?
One i just saw was the original Mission: Impossible when Ethan (Tom Cruise) uses the blowup gum and says "Kittridge you've never seen me very upset" and then blows the tank up and runs and you know that is Tom doing stunt and it's a fabulous scene.
many more to come...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off