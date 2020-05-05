The High Note (2020, D: Ganatra) S: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Graces manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
Visit WatchTheHighNote.com for more information on where to watch at home on demand.
This was supposed to be released in theatres this weekend, but will go VOD on 5/29 instead.
