The High Note (2020, D: Ganatra) S: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube

The High Note (2020, D: Ganatra) S: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube




Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Graces manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Visit WatchTheHighNote.com for more information on where to watch at home on demand.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9308382

This was supposed to be released in theatres this weekend, but will go VOD on 5/29 instead.
