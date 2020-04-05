Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works

Enhance your calm, people!

I just rewatched this Saturday. Still great ridiculous fun. (I actually also have the Sega CD video game version.)

Not sure what I think about a sequel thirty years later. I'm open to it but think it'll be hard to recapture the feel. That said, I am 110% on board with Bullock back if that has a chance of happening.