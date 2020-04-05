Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
No. Just leave well enough alone/
With the original film maintaining a special place in the hearts of 90s action fans, not to mention Stallone boosters, the actor says there has been talk of a follow-up. Speaking to fans in an Instagram Live session, Stallone answered a question about whether theres a chance of a Demolition Man sequel happening and he replied (via ComicBook.com) "I think there is. We're working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it's looking fantastic. So that should come out, that's going to happen."
https://screenrant.com/demolition-ma...ster-stallone/
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
ugh. i'm so done with Stallone's remakes, retools, continuations of every franchise he ever made (well, just the 2, but still). give it up. do more Cop Land type movies and less going to the well and dumping feces in it...
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Safest bet in history : Sandra Bullock won't be involved.
Second safest bet in history : Wesley Snipes will be.
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Enhance your calm, people!
I just rewatched this Saturday. Still great ridiculous fun. (I actually also have the Sega CD video game version.)
Not sure what I think about a sequel thirty years later. I'm open to it but think it'll be hard to recapture the feel. That said, I am 110% on board with Bullock back if that has a chance of happening.
