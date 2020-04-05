DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works

   
Old 05-04-20, 05:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,322
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
No. Just leave well enough alone/

With the original film maintaining a special place in the hearts of 90s action fans, not to mention Stallone boosters, the actor says there has been talk of a follow-up. Speaking to fans in an Instagram Live session, Stallone answered a question about whether theres a chance of a Demolition Man sequel happening and he replied (via ComicBook.com) "I think there is. We're working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it's looking fantastic. So that should come out, that's going to happen."

https://screenrant.com/demolition-ma...ster-stallone/
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 05:47 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,383
Received 39 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
ugh. i'm so done with Stallone's remakes, retools, continuations of every franchise he ever made (well, just the 2, but still). give it up. do more Cop Land type movies and less going to the well and dumping feces in it...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 05:48 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,653
Received 244 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Safest bet in history : Sandra Bullock won't be involved.

Second safest bet in history : Wesley Snipes will be.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 05:55 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,026
Received 271 Likes on 195 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Just like that Tango & Cash sequel that’s coming along...
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 06:02 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,405
Received 45 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Just like that Tango & Cash sequel thats coming along...

Tango & Cash & Eddie Murphy as the third brother
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 06:08 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Triangle, NC, USA
Posts: 8,854
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Enhance your calm, people!
I just rewatched this Saturday. Still great ridiculous fun. (I actually also have the Sega CD video game version.)
Not sure what I think about a sequel thirty years later. I'm open to it but think it'll be hard to recapture the feel. That said, I am 110% on board with Bullock back if that has a chance of happening.
tonyc3742 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-20, 06:17 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,338
Received 53 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: Stallone says "Demolition Man 2" is in the works
Now they can show in its entirety the 3 shell scene.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
CBS brings back Sunday Movie Night

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.