DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Directors with three or more consecutive masterpieces

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Directors with three or more consecutive masterpieces

   
Old 05-03-20, 07:26 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 666
Received 11 Likes on 6 Posts
Directors with three or more consecutive masterpieces
I was thinking about this earlier today, what the longest hot streak for a director ever was. I settled on 3 because I feel that very few directors have managed even this feat. Here's a couple that I came up with off the top of my head.

Stanley Kubrick (4):
Dr. Strangelove -> 2001 -> A Clockwork Orange -> Barry Lyndon

Francis Ford Coppola (4):
The Godfather -> Part II -> The Conversation -> Apocalypse Now

Alfred Hitchcock (3):
Vertigo -> North by Northwest -> Psycho

Andrei Tarkovsky (3):
Andrei Rublev -> Solaris -> The Mirror

Charlie Chaplin (3):
City Lights -> Modern Times -> The Great Dictator

David Lean (3):
The Bridge on the River Kwai -> Lawrence of Arabia -> Doctor Zhivago


Obviously this is going to be very opinion oriented, but what do you got?
atrium is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
CBS brings back Sunday Movie Night

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.