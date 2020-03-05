Directors with three or more consecutive masterpieces

I was thinking about this earlier today, what the longest hot streak for a director ever was. I settled on 3 because I feel that very few directors have managed even this feat. Here's a couple that I came up with off the top of my head.



Stanley Kubrick (4):

Dr. Strangelove -> 2001 -> A Clockwork Orange -> Barry Lyndon



Francis Ford Coppola (4):

The Godfather -> Part II -> The Conversation -> Apocalypse Now



Alfred Hitchcock (3):

Vertigo -> North by Northwest -> Psycho



Andrei Tarkovsky (3):

Andrei Rublev -> Solaris -> The Mirror



Charlie Chaplin (3):

City Lights -> Modern Times -> The Great Dictator



David Lean (3):

The Bridge on the River Kwai -> Lawrence of Arabia -> Doctor Zhivago





Obviously this is going to be very opinion oriented, but what do you got?