Directors with three or more consecutive masterpieces
I was thinking about this earlier today, what the longest hot streak for a director ever was. I settled on 3 because I feel that very few directors have managed even this feat. Here's a couple that I came up with off the top of my head.
Stanley Kubrick (4):
Dr. Strangelove -> 2001 -> A Clockwork Orange -> Barry Lyndon
Francis Ford Coppola (4):
The Godfather -> Part II -> The Conversation -> Apocalypse Now
Alfred Hitchcock (3):
Vertigo -> North by Northwest -> Psycho
Andrei Tarkovsky (3):
Andrei Rublev -> Solaris -> The Mirror
Charlie Chaplin (3):
City Lights -> Modern Times -> The Great Dictator
David Lean (3):
The Bridge on the River Kwai -> Lawrence of Arabia -> Doctor Zhivago
Obviously this is going to be very opinion oriented, but what do you got?
