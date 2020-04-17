Movies that have 1940s-1950s nostalgia
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 613
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Movies that have 1940s-1950s nostalgia
Flash Gordon the Movie
Mantinee
Star Wars
Eight Legged Freaks
Night of the Comet
The Stuff
Invaders from Mars
Monster Squad basically
Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones Temple of Doom
Mantinee
Star Wars
Eight Legged Freaks
Night of the Comet
The Stuff
Invaders from Mars
Monster Squad basically
Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones Temple of Doom
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off