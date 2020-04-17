DVD Talk Forum

Movies that have 1940s-1950s nostalgia

Movies that have 1940s-1950s nostalgia

   
04-17-20, 09:24 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 613
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Movies that have 1940s-1950s nostalgia
Flash Gordon the Movie
Mantinee
Star Wars
Eight Legged Freaks
Night of the Comet
The Stuff
Invaders from Mars
Monster Squad basically
Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones Temple of Doom
